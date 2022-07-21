4 suspects charged after allegedly robbing, forcing victims in car trunk

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four people are now facing several charges after they allegedly robbed three victims in district two, forced them into a trunk, and then shot at them in April 2020.

According to Amy Clausing with the Hamilton County Attorney’s Office, Naytoria Lane, 27, Desmond Mills, 25, Gilbert Carter II, 30, and Calvin Taylor, 26, were all indicted Wednesday.

Two of the victims were forced into a car trunk, and shots were fired into the car, hitting each victim, Clausing said.

She states that the third victim was pistol-whipped and tried to escape. He was then shot at as he was trying to run away.

Clausing says that all victims survived.

The suspects are facing charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and abduction.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Cincinnati police are still investigating.

