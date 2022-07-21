Contests
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

GRAPHIC: A man threatened employees with a gun, saying his order was incorrect. (Source: KUTV, Cell Phone Video/Handout, Unified Police Body Cam)
By Jeremy Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) – McDonald’s employees in Utah grabbed their cell phones and started recording as police confronted a man who had just threatened them with a gun in the drive-thru, saying his order was incorrect.

As employees hid, police outside tried to figure out who fired a gun.

To their disbelief, the shooter was a 4-year-old child in the father’s car.

Some officers rushed the kids inside while others handcuffed the father.

Police said the child told them, “I grabbed my dad’s gun and tried to shoot the police so he could be free and do what he wanted.”

Officers said they realized this was a close call for them and the children inside the car.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

