Air Care headed to multi-vehicle crash in Clermont County

Clermont County deputies are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Clermont County.
Clermont County deputies are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Clermont County.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Clermont County Sheriff’s dispatcher confirms that two Air Care helicopters are headed to a multi-vehicle crash in Clermont County.

Dispatchers say that the crash is at Ohio 133 at Swope Road in Franklin Township.

Deputies are at the scene of an accident on Ohio-133 and Swope Road in Franklin Township.
Deputies are at the scene of an accident on Ohio-133 and Swope Road in Franklin Township.(Google Maps)

It is unclear how many cars are involved or how many people are hurt.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

