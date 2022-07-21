Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Boone County Schools to hire bus drivers for upcoming school year

Boone County Schools to host hiring event for bus drivers
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Boone County Schools are looking to hire full-time bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

The hiring event will be held during the open house Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Alicia Kennedy with Boone County Schools, anyone is welcome to apply, even if they do not have a CDL license.

Kennedy says they have a free 45-day training program to get the CDL license. She adds that most people finish the program in less than 45 days.

In addition to the program, full-time bus drivers who work 20 hours per week with morning and afternoon hours will receive benefits.

Kennedy says that the pay starts at $17.78 per hour.

Anyone looking to apply can do so online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dozens of people in Newport are now looking for a new place to live after receiving a letter...
‘It’s not humane:’ Vacate notices delivered en masse to Newport apartment tenants
Rescue crews searched the water for several hours before the body.
Body pulled from Ohio River in Lawrenceburg identified
The Costco store in Springdale will close this fall as a new location opens in Butler County, a...
Costco store closing in Springdale, city official confirms
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
OSP: Man dead after 2 vehicles flip in Highland County crash

Latest News

Boone County Schools to host hiring event for bus drivers
Boone County Schools to host hiring event for bus drivers
Fans prepare for Jimmy Buffett concert at Riverbend Music Center
Fans prepare for Jimmy Buffett concert at Riverbend Music Center
When in doubt have your car battery checked out during extreme winter weather.
AAA: Heat can shorten the life of your vehicle battery
Students travel hundreds of miles to North College Hill to lend helping hand
Students travel hundreds of miles to North College Hill to lend helping hand