Boone County Schools to hire bus drivers for upcoming school year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Boone County Schools are looking to hire full-time bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

The hiring event will be held during the open house Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Alicia Kennedy with Boone County Schools, anyone is welcome to apply, even if they do not have a CDL license.

Kennedy says they have a free 45-day training program to get the CDL license. She adds that most people finish the program in less than 45 days.

In addition to the program, full-time bus drivers who work 20 hours per week with morning and afternoon hours will receive benefits.

Kennedy says that the pay starts at $17.78 per hour.

Anyone looking to apply can do so online.

