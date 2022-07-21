Contests
Changes made at River City Correctional Center after six recent escapes

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials with River City Correctional Center say they are making security changes after six inmates escaped from the facility.

The changes were outlined at a board meeting Thursday where Executive Director Scott McVey outlined the recent escapes:

  • McVey says Russell Baumgartner was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment and got away. He was later found.
  • Camrin Thomas was at a Tri-State BMV getting a state ID when McVey says he took off and was caught.
  • Jerimiah Beavers reportedly walked away from a work release program and was found later.
  • Joseph McIntosh also left a work release program and hasn’t returned, McVey said.

Two escapees, Shawn Black and Thomas Cromwell, broke through a window.

Police later arrested Black and Cromwell was killed during a standoff in Mason.

In response to those incidents, McVey says they’re repairing windows by adding steel brackets so they can’t be removed.

He also says now when inmates are taken to the hospital someone will stay with them.

Board members say they plan to look closely at all reports of inmates actually escaping River City.

They also said all of the people at the facility are considered low-risk or low-level offenders although some could have a violent past.

