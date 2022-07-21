Drying out with more heat on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Humidity remains high to start Thursday, but humidity will decrease through the afternoon hours under sunny skies.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90° in the tri-state as Parrotheads flock to Riverbend Music Center for Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at 8 p.m.

Heat and humidity build back into the tri-state for the Cincinnati Music Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Friday will leap into the low 90s and mid 90s will be on tap through the weekend. When you factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100 on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances increase Sunday night as an active weather pattern develops for next week with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm chances on Monday and lasting through much of next week. High temperatures will be in the 80s next week with more summertime sticky air.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.