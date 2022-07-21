Contests
Fans prepare for Jimmy Buffett concert at Riverbend

By Drew Amman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several fans are already setting up at Riverbend for the one-night-only Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concert.

The “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville” singer will be returning to the Queen City Thursday night for the “Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022.”

Fans have been preparing for the 8 p.m. concert since the morning by setting up tents and inflatable pools outside of the venue.

Some of those attending the concert are the Cincinnati Parrot Head Club-a group of fans who assist with local, community, and environmental concerns.

Gary, a fan and Parrot Head, shared what Buffett means to Cincinnati.

“It means everything since the term Parrot Heads started here. It’s just a big family, fun atmosphere. You see a lot of the same faces year-to-year. It’s just a great time. You tailgate all day, you get in a swimming pool once in a while and then by 8 p.m. you are mellowed out, you go over and enjoy the music,” Gary, a fan and Parrot Head.

For those who do not have a ticket and would still like to go to the show, tickets are still available online through Ticketmaster.

