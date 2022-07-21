Hamilton County facing critical shortage of 911 dispatchers, employees stretched to limit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s a shortage of employees at the Hamilton County Communications Center, and it’s taking a toll on those who work there.

Dispatchers must be staffed every hour of the day, every day of the week. It’s a difficult task—and an indispensable necessity for every one of the county’s residents.

Kelly Petit has been a dispatcher for 11 years. She says some calls always stick with you, like one she fielded recently.

“It was one of those calls where the woman was crying, and I’m trying to get the information, and her son shot himself in the head, and I had to transfer,” Petit recalled. “I’m a mom, so I thought of my kids at the time.”

Petit says the job is rewarding. She describes it as a calling, and that’s why she keeps answering the phones.

"We're working 16 hour days, we might not get an off day for 14 days. It's exhausting, we're tired. We want to see our families," said dispatcher Krisy Dewalt.

But the communications center is experiencing a labor shortage. Staffing levels are down despite the county’s best efforts: a 13 percent increase in pay this year; sped-up hiring and training; and incentives like paid family leave and tuition reimbursement.

“In 2022, we’ve hired 11 people total, 11 brand new people,” said HCCC Communications Director Andrew Knapp. “But we’ve had 12 resignations.”

Knapp says they need to fill 15 more positions. Current dispatchers, like Krisy Dewalt, are working extensive overtime to fill in the gaps.

“We’re working 16-hour days. We might not get a day off for 14 days. It’s exhausting. We’re tired,” Dewalt said. “We want to see our families.”

Knapp acknowledges the double shifts are happening “more often than they should.” He says there’s danger in the mental stress put on these dispatchers who are working far beyond their designated ending time. Most don’t know when they come in for work what time they’ll get to leave.

“The reality is that it’s going to take a toll on your body,” Knapp said. “These calls that we’re hearing... Like, obviously you can’t unring a bell. It’s the same thing. There are certain things you hear, and that you’re involved in, that you can’t undo that.”

DeWalt is celebrating her 15-year anniversary at the communications center. “People’s worst day is my work day,” she said. At the same time, she explains she answers more good calls than bad ones.

“That dad is freaking out. Mom is panicking. And then you hear that baby cry, you hear mom and dad cheer... it’s the best feeling,” she said.

When asked what kind of person it takes to become a dispatcher, she says one who cares, who’s dedicated and one who understands shift work.

“It’s a 24/7 operation Monday through Friday, 365, holidays, weekends... You’re going to miss out on family things, but it’s the most rewarding job you can have,” DeWalt said.

