How to bake a $250 cookie with Lee Ann Miller

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -This delicious yet pricey cookie by baker Lee Ann Miller is one that will melt in your mouth.

Here is how to make the $250 cookie.

Ingredients

½ c. butter

½ c. margarine

1 c. white sugar

1 c. brown sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

2-1/4 c. all-purpose flour

2-1/2 c. quick oats, blended in food processor

pinch of salt

12 oz. milk chocolate chips

2 ounces (1-1/4 bar) Special Dark Hershey bars, grated

2 ounces (1-1/4 bars) milk chocolate Hershey bars, grated

1 c. salted & roasted pecans, finely chopped

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

Directions

Cream butter and margarine until creamy.

Add the following ingredients in order given.

Using a cookie scoop, space evenly on cookie sheets and bake at 350 for 9-10 minutes until edges turn golden. Do not over bake. *Tip: it helps the texture of the cookie if the dough sets for 30 minutes before baking.

