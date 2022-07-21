Contests
How to bake a $250 cookie with Lee Ann Miller

By FOX19 Sales
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -This delicious yet pricey cookie by baker Lee Ann Miller is one that will melt in your mouth.

Here is how to make the $250 cookie.

Ingredients

  • ½ c. butter
  • ½ c. margarine
  • 1 c. white sugar
  • 1 c. brown sugar
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2-1/4 c. all-purpose flour
  • 2-1/2 c. quick oats, blended in food processor
  • pinch of salt
  • 12 oz. milk chocolate chips
  • 2 ounces (1-1/4 bar) Special Dark Hershey bars, grated
  • 2 ounces (1-1/4 bars) milk chocolate Hershey bars, grated
  • 1 c. salted & roasted pecans, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

Directions

  • Cream butter and margarine until creamy.
  • Add the following ingredients in order given.
  • Using a cookie scoop, space evenly on cookie sheets and bake at 350 for 9-10 minutes until edges turn golden. Do not over bake. *Tip: it helps the texture of the cookie if the dough sets for 30 minutes before baking.

