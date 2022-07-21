How to bake a $250 cookie with Lee Ann Miller
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -This delicious yet pricey cookie by baker Lee Ann Miller is one that will melt in your mouth.
Here is how to make the $250 cookie.
Ingredients
- ½ c. butter
- ½ c. margarine
- 1 c. white sugar
- 1 c. brown sugar
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2-1/4 c. all-purpose flour
- 2-1/2 c. quick oats, blended in food processor
- pinch of salt
- 12 oz. milk chocolate chips
- 2 ounces (1-1/4 bar) Special Dark Hershey bars, grated
- 2 ounces (1-1/4 bars) milk chocolate Hershey bars, grated
- 1 c. salted & roasted pecans, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
Directions
- Cream butter and margarine until creamy.
- Add the following ingredients in order given.
- Using a cookie scoop, space evenly on cookie sheets and bake at 350 for 9-10 minutes until edges turn golden. Do not over bake. *Tip: it helps the texture of the cookie if the dough sets for 30 minutes before baking.
