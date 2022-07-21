How to make Amish Country Macaroni salad with cook Lee Ann Miller
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Amish County Macaroni Salad by Lee Ann Miller is a delicious side dish for any summer party.
Ingredients
- 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni 4 large hard boiled eggs, chopped (for a little zest use 2 jalapeño pickled eggs & 2 plain) 1 cup red onion, diced 1 cup celery, chopped 1- 4oz. jar pimentos, drained well
- 1/4 cup parsley, chopped 2 cups real mayonnaise 3 Tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
- 3 Tablespoons sweet pickle relish
- ¾ cup white sugar 3 teaspoons apple cider vinegar 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
Directions
- Boil elbow macaroni 8 minutes. Drain without rinsing. Allow to cool.
- Add the next five ingredients and toss together.
- In a separate bowl, combine all the ingredients and stir well.
- Pour over macaroni mixture and allow to set at least two hours or overnight.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.