How to make Amish Country Macaroni salad with cook Lee Ann Miller

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Amish County Macaroni Salad by Lee Ann Miller is a delicious side dish for any summer party.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni 4 large hard boiled eggs, chopped (for a little zest use 2 jalapeño pickled eggs & 2 plain) 1 cup red onion, diced 1 cup celery, chopped 1- 4oz. jar pimentos, drained well
  • 1/4 cup parsley, chopped 2 cups real mayonnaise 3 Tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
  • 3 Tablespoons sweet pickle relish
  • ¾ cup white sugar 3 teaspoons apple cider vinegar 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed

Directions

  • Boil elbow macaroni 8 minutes. Drain without rinsing. Allow to cool.
  • Add the next five ingredients and toss together.
  • In a separate bowl, combine all the ingredients and stir well.
  • Pour over macaroni mixture and allow to set at least two hours or overnight.

