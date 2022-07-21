How to make Amish Country Macaroni salad with cook Lee Ann Miller

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Amish County Macaroni Salad by Lee Ann Miller is a delicious side dish for any summer party.

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni 4 large hard boiled eggs, chopped (for a little zest use 2 jalapeño pickled eggs & 2 plain) 1 cup red onion, diced 1 cup celery, chopped 1- 4oz. jar pimentos, drained well

1/4 cup parsley, chopped 2 cups real mayonnaise 3 Tablespoons prepared yellow mustard

3 Tablespoons sweet pickle relish

¾ cup white sugar 3 teaspoons apple cider vinegar 1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon celery seed

Directions

Boil elbow macaroni 8 minutes. Drain without rinsing. Allow to cool.

Add the next five ingredients and toss together.

In a separate bowl, combine all the ingredients and stir well.

Pour over macaroni mixture and allow to set at least two hours or overnight.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.