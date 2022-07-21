Contests
Man charged with vehicular manslaughter in death of Cincinnati woman

By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after authorities say he left a woman for dead in West Chester.

It happened in late May along Mulhauser Road near Princeton Glendale Road. A security guard from a nearby building found 46-year-old Sherry Haywood, of Cincinnati, dead on the side of the road, according to West Chester police.

Haywood died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner’s report.

Police released pictures of the Ford Edge they say hit her shortly afterward. They say the car was found at the Willows Apartment Complex off Chesterdale Drive in Springdale.

On Wednesday, police arrested Miguel Angel Gomez Alvarez allegedly in connection with Haywood’s death.

Authorities say he is the one who hit the 46-year-old with his car before fleeting the scene.

A Butler County grand jury indicted Alvarez Wednesday on charges of vehicular manslaughter and failure to stop after an accident.

