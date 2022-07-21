Man facing charges in Butler County hit and run that severely injured couple, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police say they located a vehicle and took a man into custody following a hit and run crash one week ago.

Police say an “elderly couple” was seriously injured in the July 14 crash.

Officers had been looking for a mid-2000′s gray GMC Envoy with heavy damage to the front end in connection with the crash.

Police conducted a search warrant at a home on Granada Avenue Thursday morning and located an SUV hidden in the backyard, according to a Facebook post.

Leiayre Jurrell Freeman, 29, was taken into custody and police say he confessed to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Freeman was booked into the Middletown jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges, according to police.

Trenton police say they took Leiayre Jurrell Freeman, 29, into custody in connection with a hit and run crash on July 14. Police say they found the suspect vehicle hidden in a backyard of a residence on Granada Avenue. (Middletown Police Department)

