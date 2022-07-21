Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mother pleads guilty to lesser charge after newborn dies hours following birth

Miranda Smith pleaded guilty to chemical endangerment of a child in a blind plea deal.
Miranda Smith pleaded guilty to chemical endangerment of a child in a blind plea deal.(Metro Jail)
By Shelby Myers and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is taking a blind plea deal in connection to a child endangerment charge.

Court documents say Miranda Smith’s newborn died at the hospital in 2017, just hours after being born. At the time, both Smith and her baby girl tested positive for amphetamine, WALA reported.

A grand jury indicted Smith in 2019 on chemical endangerment of a child, according to the documents.

The district attorney in Mobile County upgraded those charges in 2021 to chemical endangerment of child causing a child to die.

The charge was upgraded based on new evidence in the case that wasn’t disclosed in open court, but the district attorney said officials believe the drug use contributed to the death of the newborn.

While Smith pleaded not guilty to the upgraded charge, she is now pleading to the lesser charge in a blind plea deal.

When entering a blind plea, the judge can determine a sentence of any punishment up to the maximum for that crime without a set deal from the state.

In this case, Smith could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dozens of people in Newport are now looking for a new place to live after receiving a letter...
‘It’s not humane:’ Vacate notices delivered en masse to Newport apartment tenants
Rescue crews searched the water for several hours before the body.
Body pulled from Ohio River in Lawrenceburg identified
The Costco store in Springdale will close this fall as a new location opens in Butler County, a...
Costco store closing in Springdale, city official confirms
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Adam Craig Duncan
Sheriff: Hamilton County man wanted in shooting after bar fight

Latest News

Naytoria Lane, Gilbert Carter II, Calvin Taylor, and Desmond Mills have been indicted...
4 suspects charged after allegedly robbing, forcing victims in car trunk
4 suspects charged after allegedly robbing, forcing victims in car trunk
4 suspects charged after allegedly robbing, forcing victims in car trunk
Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing...
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home
From left, Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler, Nikolas Cruz, sentence mitigation...
Parkland school shooter acted casually after fleeing