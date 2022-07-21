PHOTOS: Crazy clouds produce spectacular sunsets, heat lightning across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A storm front that moved across the Tri-State Wednesday night dazzled us with some incredible cloud formations.

Viewer-submitted photos and videos below. Just click on the gallery to open it up, then scroll down to see the submissions. Pretty neat!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.