Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Crazy clouds produce spectacular sunsets, heat lightning across the Tri-State

Tall sunset columns gave way to dark, monstrous clouds with lighting caught in their maws.
Viewer-submitted photos of spectacular clouds and heat lightning moving across the Tri-State...
Viewer-submitted photos of spectacular clouds and heat lightning moving across the Tri-State Wednesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A storm front that moved across the Tri-State Wednesday night dazzled us with some incredible cloud formations.

Viewer-submitted photos and videos below. Just click on the gallery to open it up, then scroll down to see the submissions. Pretty neat!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Costco store in Springdale will close this fall as a new location opens in Butler County, a...
Costco store closing in Springdale, city official confirms
FBI agents in El Paso on Monday recovered a 15-year-old allegedly kidnapped from Ohio.
FBI agents recover teenage girl in Texas allegedly kidnapped from Tri-State
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry confirmed teams are searching the...
Body pulled from Ohio River during missing person search
3 teens and two adults have now been charged in connection with the deaths of a father and son...
3 teens, 2 adults charged in connection with deaths of father, son in Clermont County

Latest News

logo
Isolated Thunderstorms End, A Dry, Humid Start
Hot and humid weather remains; storms possible this evening
First Alert Weather Day for threat of heat, humidity and isolated storm chances.
FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity and isolated storms Wednesday
Much of the day is dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as highs reach the low 90s.
FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity and strong storm chances