PHOTOS: Crazy clouds produce spectacular sunsets, heat lightning across the Tri-State
Tall sunset columns gave way to dark, monstrous clouds with lighting caught in their maws.
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A storm front that moved across the Tri-State Wednesday night dazzled us with some incredible cloud formations.
Viewer-submitted photos and videos below. Just click on the gallery to open it up, then scroll down to see the submissions. Pretty neat!
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.