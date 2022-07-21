Contests
Police: Driver found, charged in crash with overturned tanker on Brent Spence Bridge

The tanker crash closed the bridge in both directions for hours as hundreds of gallons of gasoline leaked onto the interstate and the streets below.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Covington Police Department on Thursday announced the driver of a car they say caused a crash on the Brent Spence Bridge approach Saturday has been identified.

“They are cooperating with the investigation and appropriate enforcement action was taken,” a Covington police spokesperson said.

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Hunter Kuzak, of West Chester. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and failure to render aid or assistance.

The crash involved a semi-truck carrying gasoline on southbound I-75 around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Video provided by police on Tuesday appeared to show the driver of a car swerve in front of the semi, causing the semi to lose control and flip over.

Police say around 500 of the tanker’s estimated 8,500 gallons of gasoline leaked onto the interstate and the city streets below.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Bowman said.

The interstate closed in both directions for several hours afterwards.

Police asked for the public’s help locating the vehicle in the video, which they speculated Tuesday might be a Dodge Charger.

Said the spokesperson Thursday, “A big thank you to our folks in the community who sent in tips and called with information. When we work together, cases get solved!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

