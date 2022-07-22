Contests
2 suspects flee after crashing vehicle into apartment building, police say

Police lights
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Franklin police were involved in a car chase after locating a stolen vehicle which crashed into an apartment building on Friday morning.

According to a Franklin Lt. Brian Pacifico, the stolen vehicle had also fled from an aggravated robbery involving a gun in Oakwood earlier on July 22.

Police tried to stop the vehicle that sped off, but the driver lost control and crashed into an apartment building, Pacificio said.

The two male suspects were seen breaking the glass of the apartment and running from the scene, Pacifico added. The suspects have not been located.

One person who lived in the building was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Franklin Det. David Hartfield asks that if anyone has information on the two males who fled in a maroon Hyundai Elantra, to contact him at 937-746-2882.

