Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas

Imani Stephens, 11, was abducted by Daniel Diaz, 28, in a newer model of a gray pick up truck...
Imani Stephens, 11, was abducted by Daniel Diaz, 28, in a newer model of a gray pick up truck with Texas plates.(Missouri City Police)
By Angela Bonilla and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued by the Missouri City Police Department for the abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.

She was abducted by Daniel Diaz, 28, in a newer model of a gray pick up truck with Texas plates, according to police.

Stephens is described as a Black girl who is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 111 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and Crocs. She also has scars on both wrists.

Diaz is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 254 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is to call 911 or the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700 to report information.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a crash where her car split in two, according to Ohio State...
Woman dead after car split in two during Clermont County crash
Naytoria Lane, Gilbert Carter II, Calvin Taylor, and Desmond Mills have been indicted...
4 suspects charged after allegedly robbing, forcing victims in car trunk
The vehicle that caused tanker truck to overturn near Brent Spence Bridge
Police: Driver found, charged in crash with overturned tanker on Brent Spence Bridge
A death investigation at Lang Machining on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township where a...
Police: Coroner called to suspected electrocution in Colerain Township
A driver is under arrest after West Chester police say he struck and left a pedestrian for dead...
Driver charged with killing woman found on side of road in West Chester

Latest News

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a crash where her car split in two, according to Ohio State...
Woman dead after car split in two during Clermont County crash
A clip shows never-before-seen video of then-President Donald Trump recording a message for his...
Trump calls election 'stolen' in video message day after Capitol riots
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk,...
3 more charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help to woman who died
A death investigation was underway late Thursday at Lang Machining on Harrison Avenue in...
Coroner IDs 67-year-old man whose death remains under investigation in Colerain Twp