Cincinnati Bengals reveal new ‘White Bengal’ helmet coming this season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals debuted their new “White Bengal” helmet Friday by tweeting out a photo.

“A deal’s a deal,” the tweet says.

A deal's a deal. 🤝



Presented by Swift Meats pic.twitter.com/miE5FLlzdS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2022

There’s been a buzz for weeks now on social media about the team’s new alternate “White Bengal’ helmet coming this season.

Last week, the team dropped a video teasing it.

White Bengal Coming Soon Coming soon. #WhiteBengal Posted by Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, July 14, 2022

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals open the regular season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

