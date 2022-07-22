Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals reveal new ‘White Bengal’ helmet coming this season

Cincinnati Bengals revealed new alternate helmet in a tweet Friday morning.
Cincinnati Bengals revealed new alternate helmet in a tweet Friday morning.(Cincinnati Bengals Twitter account)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals debuted their new “White Bengal” helmet Friday by tweeting out a photo.

“A deal’s a deal,” the tweet says.

There’s been a buzz for weeks now on social media about the team’s new alternate “White Bengal’ helmet coming this season.

Last week, the team dropped a video teasing it.

White Bengal Coming Soon

Coming soon. #WhiteBengal

Posted by Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, July 14, 2022

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals open the regular season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a crash where her car split in two, according to Ohio State...
Woman dead after car split in two during Clermont County crash
Naytoria Lane, Gilbert Carter II, Calvin Taylor, and Desmond Mills have been indicted...
4 suspects charged after allegedly robbing, forcing victims in car trunk
The vehicle that caused tanker truck to overturn near Brent Spence Bridge
Police: Driver found, charged in crash with overturned tanker on Brent Spence Bridge
A death investigation at Lang Machining on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township where a...
Police: Coroner called to suspected electrocution in Colerain Township
A driver is under arrest after West Chester police say he struck and left a pedestrian for dead...
Driver charged with killing woman found on side of road in West Chester

Latest News

Donte Hill (left) and Dennis Barnette (right)
Verdict likely Friday in Cincinnati officers’ racial discrimination case
Local Child Uses Her Birthday to Raise Awareness for Blood Donations
Local Child Uses Her Birthday to Raise Awareness for Blood Donations
Findlay Market Celebrates 170 Years in Business
Findlay Market Celebrates 170 Years in Business
Cincinnati Music Festival Continues at Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati Music Festival Continues at Paul Brown Stadium