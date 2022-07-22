Coroner IDs 67-year-old man whose death remains under investigation in Colerain Twp

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An autopsy will be performed Friday to determine the cause of death of a 67-year-old man who collapsed at a Colerain Township business Thursday night.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died as William Edward Lang.

Colerain Township police and fire crews and coroner’s officials responded to Lang Machining on Harrison Avenue at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Duke Energy also responded to the business to shut off the power.

Colerain police confirmed at the scene a person at Lang Machinery might have been involved in a “suspected electrocuted.”

However, that has not been determined yet and coroner’s officials wouldn’t comment Friday morning on that possibility.

FOX19 will continue to update this developing story.

We are in Colerain outside Lang Machining where authorities say there is a death investigation. All we know is Duke Energy has been called to shut the power off and the coroner is on the way. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/w9RvHb6Qz2 — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) July 22, 2022

