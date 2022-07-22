Contests
Findlay Market celebrates 170 years in business

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findlay Market commemorates turning 170-years-old this weekend, making it the oldest continuously operated public market in Ohio.

The Birthday Bash will be held on Saturday with live music and entertainment, a cake-cutting ceremony with Mayor Aftab Pureval and a special night-time market.

Art Gallery Fundraiser

From 1-9 p.m., an art gallery fundraiser will be held at The Columns, featuring local artists’ work and selling market-themed pieces. Proceeds will be split between artists and the Corporation for Findlay Market.

Raffles

Split-the-Pot tickets and raffle tickets are on sale! Win a chance for an exclusive SKT ceramics or a 170th Findlay Market Anniversary cake stand.

Commemorative Birthday Wine

Limited edition Sauvignon Blanc Wine will be for sale this summer in partnership with Revel OTR Winery. Shoppers can order online or pick it up in person at Mighty Good on 1819 Elm St.

Play Library

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Play Library will be at the Race Street Station with giant Jenga and other kid-friendly games.

Night Market

The special Evening Outdoor Market will be from 5-9 p.m. featuring food, drinks and artisan vendors set up around the market. The list of vendors can be found by clicking this link.

Birthday Cake Cutting with Mayor Pureval

A special cake-cutting with Mayor Pureval will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by a sparkler celebration and free cake for anyone.

Music and Entertainment

Jane’s will be hosting live music from Camille Saba Smith from 12-2 p.m. and BB Hutch from 5-9 p.m.

