Hamilton man found with over 1,500 grams of drugs, arrested on fentanyl charges, sheriff’s office say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man is under arrest following a drug investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce on July 21.
The Hamilton Police Department executed a search warrant at Henry Thompson III’s home at Henley Avenue and South 13th Street where they found 70 grams of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of cocaine, half an ounce of crack cocaine and one 1 pound of marijuana, Sherriff Richard Jones said. Police also seized more than $40,000 in cash, firearms and a ballistic vest.
According to Sheriff Jones, Thompson is charged with felonious possession of drugs and felonious weapons under disability.
