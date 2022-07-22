Contests
Hamilton man found with over 1,500 grams of drugs, arrested on fentanyl charges, sheriff’s office say

Everything found in Henry Thompson III's possession.
Everything found in Henry Thompson III's possession.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man is under arrest following a drug investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce on July 21.

The Hamilton Police Department executed a search warrant at Henry Thompson III’s home at Henley Avenue and South 13th Street where they found 70 grams of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of cocaine, half an ounce of crack cocaine and one 1 pound of marijuana, Sherriff Richard Jones said. Police also seized more than $40,000 in cash, firearms and a ballistic vest.

Henry Thompson III is being charged with possession of drugs and having weapons while under...
Henry Thompson III is being charged with possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)

According to Sheriff Jones, Thompson is charged with felonious possession of drugs and felonious weapons under disability.

