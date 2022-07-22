Highway chase ensues after suspect holds 5 at gunpoint in Warren County: WATCH

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released video shows a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit that followed a man allegedly holding a family-of-five at gunpoint.

The June 12 incident began, according to police, at the Shadow Lake Mobile Home Village in Warren County. There, Darrius Willis threatened the family with a gun before robbing them, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Willis led law enforcement on a lengthy chase that went down Interstate 75, the sheriff’s office says.

Dashcam footage from a deputy’s vehicle shows the man believed to be Willis drive erratically across lanes of traffic trying to get away from the officers chasing him. Several times, law enforcement vehicles drive on the shoulder just to keep up.

Deputies eventually lose the car at the Sharonville Road exit, where traffic prevents them from following.

Willis is eventually arrested and charged on 15 counts including aggravated robbery and failure to comply.

Residents of the mobile home park recall what happened that led to the chase.

“There was a home invasion,” Greg Abt said. “There was about nine police cars up here, and apparently they beat him up pretty good and took his money.”

Abt says he’s not surprised this alleged crime happened or who it happened to.

“I’ve been hear 22 years. I’ve never seen anything like it. Police can’t seem to do anything about it until they catch somebody, and it’s a shame that the rest of us have to pay the price because of one individual,” hes aid.

Abt explains he’s seen what he calls questionable activity at the home where that alleged incident happened.

“Multiple crowds of people. Some getting out. Some don’t get out of the car, just get what you need and bam, they’re gone.”

