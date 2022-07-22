Contests
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban

Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge Mitch Perry.(WAVE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Abortion will be allowed in Kentucky while the ACLU’s lawsuit over the state’s laws banning abortion is decided.

Kentucky’s trigger law, which was passed in 2019, went into effect immediately when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, banning abortions in the state.

The ACLU says the ban violates the state’s constitution. The judge had previously granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order against the law and the ACLU wanted the judge to continue blocking it.

PREVIOUS: Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office wanted the trigger law to take effect while the ACLU’s lawsuit plays out.

The judge’s decision came down Friday morning to grant a temporary injunction. Read the full opinion below.

According to the ruling, the court found a “substantial likelihood that these laws violate the rights to privacy and self-determination.” It says those rights are protected by multiple sections of the state’s constitution.

Cameron is arguing against that, saying Kentucky’s constitution doesn’t protect abortion.

A constitutional amendment on this November’s ballot will allow Kentuckians to decide. Amendment Two asks if groups like the ACLU can use the state constitution to defend the right to choose to have an abortion.

The amendment would not ban abortion. It would make it so that no part of the state constitution could be used to defend it.

We have reached out to the attorney general’s office to get a statement on the ruling.

