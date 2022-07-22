Contests
Man accused of bringing Beretta pistol into Christ Hospital, court docs say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Christ Hospital put safety protocols in place Friday morning after a man was seen with a concealed firearm on the main campus, a spokesman for the hospital said.

Cortez Coleman, 26, of Cincinnati, had a concealed Beretta pistol in his shorts pocket while in the hospital, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Coleman is facing a charge of having weapons under disability because he was convicted of robbery in Dec. 2014 and therefore cannot own a firearm.

James Buechele with Christ Hospital says Cincinnati police quickly located him, secured his weapon, and removed him from the hospital.

