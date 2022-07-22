Metro bus passenger hurt in crash involving Rumpke garbage truck

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Metro bus passenger was hurt in a crash involving the bus and a Rumpke garbage truck in Norwood early Friday, according to a Rumpke spokeswoman.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. on Montgomery Road near Ross Avenue.

Montgomery Road is closed at the intersection of Ross Avenue until further notice, said Molly Yeager, a spokeswoman for Rumpke.

Norwood police and fire crews as well as Rumpke’s safety department are all on scene.

“I just learned that there was one passenger on the bus and that person is seeking medical treatment for an injury- I’m not sure of the extent of injury- but our thoughts are with them,” Yeager said.

“First responders are now on scene.....Our safety department is just arriving. We will be working to conduct a thorough investigation to determine what occurred.”

