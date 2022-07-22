Multiple counties considered high risk for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Within the last 24 hours, several Tri-State communities have upgraded to the highest COVID-19 risk level.

Four southwest Ohio counties, Butler, Warren, Clermont and Hamilton, are now at the high risk level. In northern Kentucky, Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant counties are also on high alert.

“We’re in a surge, the magnitude of that surge, uncertain where we’re where we’re gonna land. We looked back at the data, this time last year, it was just starting to take off with the Delta surge. And that was really fast, but very severe at the same time. So we’re uncertain,” Tiffany Mattingly with the Cincinnati Health Collaborative said.

Mattingly admits they are uncertain how strong this latest surge will be.

UC Infectious Disease Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum said the elderly are still the biggest concern.

“We’re seeing the largest increase in hospitalizations and those who are over 70 years of age, the other age groups tend to be a little bit more stable. Fortunately, we’re not seeing nearly as many individuals dying from COVID. And many more people are being treated. I think that is helping to make a difference in the outcomes we’re seeing in our area,” he said.

With hospitalization numbers rising, staffing levels remain a concern.

“Staffing has been a concern and will continue to be a concern. Knowing what we experienced last year, we’re keeping a very close eye on things the hospitals are working, you know, to continue to refine their operations and make sure that we they can get through another surge with new different innovative types of staffing models,” Mattingly said. “So I think what we’re what we’re seeing now is there’s 200, a little over 200 patients in southwest Ohio in the hospital diagnosed with COVID. July, early July, there were 93. So in a few weeks time period, we’ve increased by a little over 100 hospitalizations.”

One of the things that is new and readily available for this surge are treatments like Paxlovid. The majority of those are free at pharmacy locations where people can bring in their positive test or get retested and then get a prescription. It is available on the health collaborative website.

