Multiple investigations revealed at NKY daycare where worker allegedly touched child

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Parents of children who attended a Northern Kentucky daycare where a former worker faces charges of inappropriate touching fear the daycare hasn’t been forthcoming about past investigations.

The charges against the employee, Ryan Syndor, surfaced on July 11. Syndor was employed at Imagination Abound Daycare in Crestview Hills at the time of the allegations.

The mother of the alleged child victim says Syndor toucher her child. Syndor is also accused of inappropriately touching at least two other victims, and other families have since come forward with similar allegations.

Now another parent says she’s concerned about whether the daycare has been transparent enough, leaving her to wonder if things happened to her child that might never surface.

“I’m always going to have to wonder if something happened to my child,” she said.

The woman says she only learned about Syndor’s arrest through social media rather than through the daycare’s management.

“We’re expecting an open line of communication,” she said, “and they din’t inform us of what had happened. And then I have questions that they are unable to answer. Where were you?”

Multiple investigations have come to light since Syndor’s arrest. They were launched beginning in March by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Three involve “protecting and assuring the health, safety and comfort of each child at the facility.”

Once incident from March allegedly involves a staff member “grabbing a 2-year-old child by his arms in a rough manner on several occasions.” The incident was allegedly caught on camera.

A March 22 investigators substantiated a claim of a male teacher laying down at nap time with a 4-year-old child and touching the child inappropriately. It’s not clear if this teacher was Syndor.

On April 14,investigators looked into video footage of a staff member allegedly restraining a child during nap time for six minutes.

“So much time has went by,” the mother said, “and we could’ve had our children seen by a healthcare professional had they told us sooner.”

Imaginations Abound has promised to cooperate with authorities. They did not respond to our comment request regarding the newly uncovered investigations.

Imaginations Abound remains a state-licensed provider as of this writing.

“I don’t understand any of it, and it has bothered me since it came out on social media,” the mother said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.