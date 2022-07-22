Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Multiple investigations revealed at NKY daycare where worker allegedly touched child

One parent says she only learned about the allegations on social media. “Where were you?”
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Parents of children who attended a Northern Kentucky daycare where a former worker faces charges of inappropriate touching fear the daycare hasn’t been forthcoming about past investigations.

The charges against the employee, Ryan Syndor, surfaced on July 11. Syndor was employed at Imagination Abound Daycare in Crestview Hills at the time of the allegations.

The mother of the alleged child victim says Syndor toucher her child. Syndor is also accused of inappropriately touching at least two other victims, and other families have since come forward with similar allegations.

Now another parent says she’s concerned about whether the daycare has been transparent enough, leaving her to wonder if things happened to her child that might never surface.

“I’m always going to have to wonder if something happened to my child,” she said.

The woman says she only learned about Syndor’s arrest through social media rather than through the daycare’s management.

“We’re expecting an open line of communication,” she said, “and they din’t inform us of what had happened. And then I have questions that they are unable to answer. Where were you?”

Multiple investigations have come to light since Syndor’s arrest. They were launched beginning in March by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Three involve “protecting and assuring the health, safety and comfort of each child at the facility.”

Once incident from March allegedly involves a staff member “grabbing a 2-year-old child by his arms in a rough manner on several occasions.” The incident was allegedly caught on camera.

A March 22 investigators substantiated a claim of a male teacher laying down at nap time with a 4-year-old child and touching the child inappropriately. It’s not clear if this teacher was Syndor.

On April 14,investigators looked into video footage of a staff member allegedly restraining a child during nap time for six minutes.

“So much time has went by,” the mother said, “and we could’ve had our children seen by a healthcare professional had they told us sooner.”

Imaginations Abound has promised to cooperate with authorities. They did not respond to our comment request regarding the newly uncovered investigations.

Imaginations Abound remains a state-licensed provider as of this writing.

“I don’t understand any of it, and it has bothered me since it came out on social media,” the mother said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

dozens of people in Newport are now looking for a new place to live after receiving a letter...
‘It’s not humane:’ Vacate notices delivered en masse to Newport apartment tenants
Two cars were involved in a serious crash this afternoon in Franklin Township in Clermont...
Car split in two in Clermont County crash; coroner at scene
Rescue crews searched the water for several hours before the body.
Body pulled from Ohio River in Lawrenceburg identified
The Costco store in Springdale will close this fall as a new location opens in Butler County, a...
Costco store closing in Springdale, city official confirms
Adam Craig Duncan
Sheriff: Hamilton County man wanted in shooting after bar fight

Latest News

Local farm hosting program to teach people about living with a disability
Local farm hosting program to teach people about living with a disability
Girlfriend of Ohio man killed by police died in highway crash month before
Girlfriend of Ohio man killed by police died in highway crash month before
Construction workers remove debris from a partially collapsed building to prepare for high...
Construction firm sues subcontractors over losses from partial building collapse Downtown
Tri-State girl donates blood for her 3rd birthday
Tri-State 3-year-old uses her birthday to raise awareness for blood donations