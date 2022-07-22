Police looking for 4 suspects in aggravated burglary, abduction in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an aggravated burglary and abduction in an Avondale neighborhood on July 21.

According to District Four Captain Mark Burns, the victim said four suspects broke into their home on Irwin Place and forced the victim into a vehicle at approximately 10:30 a.m. Two of the suspects were reported to be armed with handguns.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle and called 911, Burns said.

The suspects were known to be driving a newer model Hyundai Elantra. (District Four)

Surveillance photos show the suspects driving in a newer model white or champagne Hyundai Elantra, Burns added. The license plate is unknown.

