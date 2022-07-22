Contests
Police looking for 4 suspects in aggravated burglary, abduction in Avondale

The victim was able to call 911
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an aggravated burglary and abduction in an Avondale neighborhood on July 21.

According to District Four Captain Mark Burns, the victim said four suspects broke into their home on Irwin Place and forced the victim into a vehicle at approximately 10:30 a.m. Two of the suspects were reported to be armed with handguns.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle and called 911, Burns said.

Surveillance photos show the suspects driving in a newer model white or champagne Hyundai Elantra, Burns added. The license plate is unknown.

FOX19 will update this story when more information surfaces.

