Safety concerns mount for crash-prone stretch outside Cincinnati Police D2 Headquarters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash-prone stretch outside Cincinnati Police District 2 Headquarters in Hyde Park is raising concerns, but transportation officials don’t agree with police on the proposed solution.

Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils says Erie Avenue outside D2 is dangerous and that there’s been a large uptick in crashes.

Hils says the small parking lot beside the building isn’t sufficient to accommodate all the officers’ personal cars, forcing them to park on the street and walk to the building.

“Look at the speed they come around that bend,” Hils said as a car sped by on Erie Avenue Thursday night. “You know, you’re talking about a potentially serious auto accident for both the police officer and the citizen.”

Hils says officers leaving the parking responding to an emergency have to rely on a mirror to judge whether there’s oncoming traffic.

There have been 71 crashes along that stretch of road since January 2020, according to city data. Hils says the personal cars of police officers have been struck numerous times.

“The cars are literally on top of you by the time you’re trying to come out,” he explained. “So you’re trying to navigate left and right when both left and right gives you very limited view.”

A motion was introduced to Cincinnati City Council in February 2021 requesting a report on parking solutions because “our officers and civilians must dodge traffic to cross Erie Avenue to get from the District 2 police headquarters building to their vehicles.

In April 2021, a motion was filed to allocate $3 million to install street calming measures through the city, including on Erie Avenue.

Another motion was filed in October 2021 allocating $700,000 to the Department of Transportation and Engineering to build a crosswalk on Erie Avenue near the station.

City of Cincinnati Director of Communications Rocky Merz says DOTE reviewed the area and concluded adding a crosswalk at that location would be a pedestrian hazard.

He said in part: “[O]ur transportation experts found adding a crosswalk or flashing lights will not improve pedestrian safety issues at this location. In fact, a crosswalk in this location will result in a pedestrian safety hazard versus an enhancement.”

Merz continued: “Rather, the Erie Road corridor will need to be modified or “right-sized” with a crosswalk added a bit further up near the other end of Tarpis Avenue to truly make this area safer for pedestrians to cross.”

The DOTE findings include the following explanation of the alternative crosswalk positioning.

“Due to the curve of the roadway in the vicinity of Cincinnati Police District 2 headquarters and the resulting inadequate site lines, the City Administration does not recommend installation of a new crosswalk at that location. The curve of the road obstructs pedestrians’ views of oncoming motorists and obstructs motorists’ views of pedestrians, leaving inadequate stopping distance between oncoming traffic and a pedestrian in the crosswalk. As a result, installation of a crosswalk in this location will result in a pedestrian safety hazard versus an enhancement.”

That design, according to Merz, would require a new community input and finding. It was presented to the Hyde Park community council, he says, and they chose not to list it as one of their top two priorities.

DOTE recommends a crosswalk down from where Cincinnati police have proposed on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park to reduce the risk of collisions as officers walk to and from work. (City of Cincinnati)

Hils says a D2 officer voiced the safety concerns with Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney during a recent ride-along.

“Apparently that was frowned upon by our police administration, that he spoke to the vice mayor even though she was out here riding with him and asking questions, and he was written up for that,” Hils said.

“In the mean time,” he continued, “my concern is, is somebody going to get hurt? Are police officers vehicles going to continued to be wrecked?”

