Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Amelia

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Amelia, according to dispatchers.
The shooting happened around noon on Ohio 125 near Lunsford Road.
Clermont County dispatch says a person was shot in a home.
Deputies pursued the suspect’s car and stopped it at Old 74 and Amelia Olive Branch Road.
