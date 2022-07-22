Contests
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Amelia

Clermont County dispatch says a person was shot in a home on Ohio 125 near Lunsford Road
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Amelia, according to dispatchers.

The shooting happened around noon on Ohio 125 near Lunsford Road.

Clermont County dispatch says a person was shot in a home.

Deputies pursued the suspect’s car and stopped it at Old 74 and Amelia Olive Branch Road.

FOX19 will update this story when more information becomes available.

