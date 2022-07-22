Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Amelia

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Amelia, according to dispatchers.

The shooting happened around noon on Ohio 125 near Lunsford Road.

Clermont County dispatch says a person was shot in a home.

Deputies pursued the suspect’s car and stopped it at Old 74 and Amelia Olive Branch Road.

