Sweltering summertime stickies return this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will see humidity increase through the day with continued sunshine and highs in the low 90s.

Friday night into early Saturday morning will have clouds increase ahead of a weak system that will bring isolated showers and storms in the tri-state mid-to-late Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon could see a stray shower or storm to the east of I-71, but most will be dry with steamy highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid-to-upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

We’re keeping an eye on Sunday and Monday as we are dealing with potentially dangerous heat as well as storm chances that could be strong to severe. As of Friday morning, neither are First Alert Weather Days, but it could impact your plans.

On Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures (heat index values) in the upper 90s and even low 100s. Much of the day is quiet, but a cold front moves in Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing storm chances. Thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours and strong gusty winds.

Monday will be the start of an unsettled weather pattern that lasts through the week with daily rain chances. Monday will be wet with storm chances in the morning and afternoon. Tuesday will be wet to start, though the afternoon will dry out under a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s. Highs will remain in the 80s through the week though it will be humid. Better rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with soaking downpours possible.

