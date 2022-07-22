Contests
Tri-State police officer arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated on duty

Vevay Police Officer Chris Pellant was just sworn into the department last month, according to...
Vevay Police Officer Chris Pellant was just sworn into the department last month, according to a post on the Vevay Police Department's Facebook page. This is his booking photo at the Switzerland County Sheriff's Office.(Switzerland County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VEVAY, Indiana (WXIX) - A Tri-State police officer was arrested on duty Thursday night.

Christopher Pellant, 39, of Vevay, was booked into the Switzerland County jail at 10:19 p.m. on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and official misconduct, according to Officer Brody Splain.

Pellant remains at the jail Friday morning in lieu of a $605 bond.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case sometime after 9 a.m. Friday in Switzerland County Circuit Court, Splain said.

The OWI charge is a misdemeanor but the official misconduct charge is a felony that would end Pellant’s law enforcement career upon conviction.

Switzerland County dispatchers confirmed the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a law enforcement officer on an OWI charge Thursday night.

It happened in Vevay at 8:49 p.m., they said, declining to provide the location of the arrest or other circumstances leading up to it.

Pellant was just sworn into the Vevay Police Department as a police officer on June 9, according to a June 10 Facebook post by Vevay Police Chief David Wolf.

“I want to congratulate Officer Chris Pellant and Officer Anthon Ayler for getting sworn in yesterday, these two have been working hard and will begin the FTO (Field Training) process today! Congrats men,” the chief wrote.

FOX19 NOW has calls for comment and more information into the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office and Vevay Police Department.

We will update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

