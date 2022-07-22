Woman dead after car split in two during Clermont County crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old woman is dead after a crash where her car split in two, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 1:35 p.m. Thursday on Ohio 133 near Swope Road in Clermont County’s Franklin Township.

Felicity resident Shirley Scott was driving north in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when she failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of her vehicle, which traveled across the center line, OSP says.

Her vehicle struck a 2004 Dodge Caravan driven by 75-year-old Dorcas Stanley, also of Felicity.

The Caravan went partially off the right side of the road as a result of the crash.

“Ms. Scott’s vehicle was separated into two pieces with the rear portion of the vehicle coming to a rest off the right side of the roadway,” an OSP spokesperson says.

The Clermont County Coroner’s Office pronounced Scott dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.

UC Air Care flew Stanley, who was wearing a seatbelt, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries, state troopers say.

Stanley’s Caravan had two passengers.

Air Care flew one of them, Elliott Brown, to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other passenger, Jeffery Rose, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Both passengers also wore seatbelts, according to the state patrol.

The patrol’s Batavia Post is investigating.

