3 people seriously injured in Clinton County crash, OSP says

Ohio State Highway Patrol was at the scene of serious injury crash in Clinton County Friday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol was at the scene of serious injury crash in Clinton County Friday.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Clinton County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says they were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. to U.S. 68 near Creekside Drive in Wilmington to investigate the crash.

Troopers say that once they arrived, they discovered that Halona Wisecup, 24, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on U.S. 68 when she drove off the right side of the road, crossed left of center, and then hit a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan coming from the opposite direction.

Troopers say the driver of the Dodge, 48-year-old Eric Privett, was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Wisecup and her passenger, Aalyiah Wilson, 18, were also taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital and then to Miami Valley with serious injuries, OSP said.

It is unclear if impairment played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

