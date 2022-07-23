Covington police searching for suspects who stole bikes, pointed gun at victims

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police are searching for two suspects who they said stole bikes and pointed a gun at the victims.

Video from Thursday in the 1600 block of Garrard Street show the suspects walking back and forth in front of a home looking at bikes parked behind the gate.

“They took off on my 8-year-old’s bike and then the male took off on my husband’s bike,” the woman who asked not be identified said.

This woman said she is angered by what happened and wants the two suspects caught because of what they could have done to her family.

What’s not shown in the video is a short chase that started after the woman’s husband realizes the bike are gone.

He chased the suspects one street up and a short confrontation took place.

“They find them on Greenup and my husband blocks him - jumps out - and the boy runs to another female to get a gun out of her purse,” the woman said.

She said her husband then grabbed one of the suspects to use as a human shield to protect himself and his 8-year-old daughter.

The victim said the defensive move rattled the suspects and they ran off leaving the bikes behind.

“They ran into the alley way, and we called the cops and reported it,” she said.

While Covington police said they are searching for these two suspects, the mother said the 8-year-old was left traumatized from watching them not only steal her bike, but point a gun at her father.

“She’s a little but traumatized because she was concerned about her bike being stolen. She just got it for her birthday a couple of weeks ago and she didn’t understand why they were taking her bike,” she said.

That woman said that some other people in the community have already come forward saying they know who the suspects are.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

