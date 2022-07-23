Driver in critical condition after autocycle crash in Winton Place

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver is in critical condition after an autocycle crash happened in Winton Place Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Mitchell Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

Police say that once they arrived, they discovered that Isis Allen, 30, was riding a 2020 Vanderhall Venice when she crossed the centerline and hit a concrete wall.

She was taken to UC Medical Center, police said.

Investigators are still trying to determine if excessive speed and impairment played a role in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

