Hot and Humid Weekend with some rain and thunder possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weather will be very hot and humid for the Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures each day will run from 91° tp 96° and the humidity will again be high enough to push the heat index into the 100° to 105° range.

Heat Index forecasts are done for CVG - the official observation location for this area. Areas along rivers - like Paul Brown Stadium and River Bend Music Center typically have higher humidity and heat index values. Take this into account when planning your activities.

In addition because the humidity is forecast to be high again, an isolated pop-up thunderstorm is possible, but only in only a few spots both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week we will possibly see several days of soaking rains.

