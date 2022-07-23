Man in custody following SWAT standoff in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A gunman surrendered to West Chester police and SWAT after barricading himself in a house on July 23.

According to the West Chester Police Department, SWAT deployed gas into the house on Walnut Street.

The individual surrendered without incident, police said.

The man is now in custody. There is no word on any charges at this time.

