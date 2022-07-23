Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man in custody following SWAT standoff in West Chester

police cruiser generic
police cruiser generic(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A gunman surrendered to West Chester police and SWAT after barricading himself in a house on July 23.

According to the West Chester Police Department, SWAT deployed gas into the house on Walnut Street.

The individual surrendered without incident, police said.

The man is now in custody. There is no word on any charges at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Amelia where a man was...
Sheriff’s office IDs man found shot in the chest in driveway of Amelia home
A 23-year-old woman is dead after a crash where her car split in two, according to Ohio State...
Woman dead after car split in two during Clermont County crash
Vevay Police Officer Chris Pellant was just sworn into the department last month, according to...
Tri-State police officer fired after he’s arrested for OWI on duty month after he’s sworn in
Everything found in Henry Thompson III's possession.
Hamilton man found with over 1,500 grams of drugs, arrested on fentanyl charges, sheriff’s office say
The vehicle that caused tanker truck to overturn near Brent Spence Bridge
Police: Driver found, charged in crash with overturned tanker on Brent Spence Bridge

Latest News

Police are investigating.
One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madisonville
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a crash in Winton Place Saturday morning.
Driver in critical condition after autocycle crash in Winton Place
A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash occurred in Hyde Park Friday night.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hyde Park crash, police say
Janet Jackson to headline Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday
Janet Jackson to headline Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday