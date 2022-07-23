Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hyde Park crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash occurred in Hyde Park Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 3600 block of Edwards Road around 11:25 p.m. to investigate the crash.

Once they arrived, police discovered that Aaron Freppon, 30, was riding a 2017 Honda CBR on Edwards Road when he lost control and was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.

Officers say that Freppon was taken to UC Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police said.

Impairment has yet to be determined.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-2514.

