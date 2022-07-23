Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hyde Park crash, police say

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash occurred in Hyde Park Friday night.
A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash occurred in Hyde Park Friday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash occurred in Hyde Park Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 3600 block of Edwards Road around 11:25 p.m. to investigate the crash.

Once they arrived, police discovered that Aaron Freppon, 30, was riding a 2017 Honda CBR on Edwards Road when he lost control and was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.

Officers say that Freppon was taken to UC Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police said.

Impairment has yet to be determined.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a crash where her car split in two, according to Ohio State...
Woman dead after car split in two during Clermont County crash
Vevay Police Officer Chris Pellant was just sworn into the department last month, according to...
Tri-State police officer fired after he’s arrested for OWI on duty month after he’s sworn in
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Amelia where a man was...
Sheriff’s office IDs man found shot in the chest in driveway of Amelia home
The vehicle that caused tanker truck to overturn near Brent Spence Bridge
Police: Driver found, charged in crash with overturned tanker on Brent Spence Bridge
A death investigation at Lang Machining on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township where a...
Coroner: Man was not electrocuted in Colerain Township

Latest News

Janet Jackson to headline Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday
Janet Jackson to headline Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday
Multiple investigations revealed at NKY daycare where worker allegedly touched child
Police were at the scene of a serious injury accident in Westwood Friday.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Westwood crash, police say
Ohio State Highway Patrol was at the scene of serious injury crash in Clinton County Friday.
3 people seriously injured in Clinton County crash, OSP says