One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madisonville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating after a man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Madisonville on Saturday.

The department reported to the scene at UDF on Madison and Red Bank around 5 p.m.

According to police, the suspect, a white male, is dead. His identity is not being released at this time.

Police told FOX19 NOW the officer involved is an African American female.

Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge said it could involve an OVI and a stolen car.

Theetge confirmed a gun was recovered at the scene, but it is unclear if the suspect fired a weapon.

CPD does not expect any additional information to be released. Chief says a press conference will “likely be held” Sunday morning at the department’s Criminal Division HQ on Linn St. @FOX19 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) July 23, 2022

No further information is being released at this time.

A news conference is expected on Sunday.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.