Pedestrian seriously injured in Westwood crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman is seriously injured after crossing the street in Westwood Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. to the 2600 block of Montana Avenue to investigate the incident.

Police say Hilandra Moubamba, 19, attempted to cross the street when she was hit by a 2022 Nissan Altima driven by 29-year-old Saurabh Tanwar.

Moubamba was taken to UC Medical Center, officers said.

Police say Tanwar was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Officers are investigating if excessive speed and impairment played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

