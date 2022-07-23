Steamy Sunday before storms arrive Sunday night, next week

Contests
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday is hot and humid with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. When you factor in humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s.

Fortunately, there will be a breeze as winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour, so the shade will be helpful in addition to water and breaks if you’re outside.

Storms develop late Sunday and last through Monday morning. Heavy downpours, strong gusty winds and hail will be possible in any storm, especially for folks to the north and west of I-71.

Monday afternoon will dry out, but remain variably cloudy with highs only in the low-to-mid 80s. Active weather returns Monday night and will continue Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and even into Friday morning as a front stalls right over the Ohio River Valley. Total rainfall amounts throughout the work week will range between one to three inches in the tri-state, which is needed in many gardens and fields in the region.

Daily rain chances along with the pattern setup will limit high temperatures to only be in the low-to-mid 80s, however it will remain humid. This includes during the times when it isn’t raining, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the next two weeks, going into the first week of August, we begin the period dry with comfortable air (next weekend). However, that will be short lived as heat, humidity and rain chances are expected in the Ohio Valley region entering August. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook reflects this with above-normal temperatures as well as above-normal precipitation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

