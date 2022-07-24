Holtman’s Donut Shop announces closure in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Holtman’s Donut Shop announced on social media that they will be closing their Over-the-Rhine location on July 24.

According to Holtman’s Facebook post, Sunday will be their last operating day after serving the OTR community for nine years.

The donut shop plans to continue their business at their Loveland, Oakley, Williamsburg and West Chester locations.

