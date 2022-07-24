Cincinnati police chief, mayor defend officer’s actions in deadly Madisonville shooting

Note: The press conference is embedded in two Facebook posts below. We dropped out of the press conference midway through because of the graphic content of the bodycam footage. A blurred version of the footage will be showed in full at 10 p.m. on FOX19.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police provided an update Sunday on Saturday’s officer involved shooting in Madisonville.

Lennard Brewington, 44, was shot and killed by Officer Genesis Steele after he pointed a handgun at her on Saturday afternoon, according to interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Steele was responding to a 911 call for a car driving erratically on Red Bank Road at the intersection of Madison Road, Theetge said.

Steele found the vehicle parked at a UDF with Brewington standing outside of the car on the passenger side, Theetge explained.

According to bodycam footage, Brewington reached into his car and pulled out a handgun, pointing it at Steele. The officer commanded Brewington to get on the ground, but he did not.

Steele shot Brewington five times total in the groin and torso, Theetge added.

“It’s very clear from the bodycam footage that Officer Steele acted the way she was trained to act, and that if she had not acted that way, she may have lost her life,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said during the press conference on Sunday.

Dispatch later confirmed that the car Brewington was driving was a stolen vehicle.

