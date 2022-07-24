Contests
Man in custody following West Chester SWAT standoff, police say

The SWAT team was called to a West Chester home Saturday.
The SWAT team was called to a West Chester home Saturday.(WBTV File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff that happened in West Chester Saturday, West Chester police spokesperson Barb Wilson said.

Wilson states that the SWAT team arrived at a home in the 8100 block of Walnut Street around 3:20 p.m.

They then deployed gas at the residence, and the suspect surrendered to police.

Wilson says the person in custody was a resident of the home.

It is unclear what led to the standoff.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Wilson says that the charges are still pending.

