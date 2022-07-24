Man in custody following West Chester SWAT standoff, police say
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff that happened in West Chester Saturday, West Chester police spokesperson Barb Wilson said.
Wilson states that the SWAT team arrived at a home in the 8100 block of Walnut Street around 3:20 p.m.
They then deployed gas at the residence, and the suspect surrendered to police.
Wilson says the person in custody was a resident of the home.
It is unclear what led to the standoff.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
Wilson says that the charges are still pending.
