Nighttime thunderstorms, drying out Monday

Showers and storms end Monday morning, but active weather returns Monday night late and continues through most of the work week.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and thunderstorms move into the tri-state from the northwest towards the southeast. Thunderstorms may be strong to severe, with heavy downpours, strong gusty winds and hail, especially for folks to the north and west of I-71. It should be noted that as storms move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area, they will begin to weaken. Nonetheless, it is important to have ways to receive alerts >>> FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

Monday morning will have showers and storms ending from northwest to southeast with variably cloudy conditions lingering through the day. Highs only in the low-to-mid 80s, but it will remain humid.

Active weather returns Monday night and will continue Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and even into Friday morning as a front stalls right over the Ohio River Valley. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible each day in the tri-state. Total rainfall amounts throughout the work week will range between one to three inches in the tri-state, which is needed in many gardens and fields in the region. That being said, there will be daily chances for localized flooding, especially along and south of the Ohio River as moisture could overwhelm the dry soils.

Daily rain chances along with the pattern setup will limit high temperatures to only be in the upper 70s and low 80s, however it will remain humid. This includes during the times when it isn’t raining, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the next two weeks, going into the first week of August, we begin the period dry with comfortable air (next weekend). However, that will be short lived as heat, humidity and rain chances are expected in the Ohio Valley region entering August. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook reflects this with above-normal temperatures as well as above-normal precipitation.

