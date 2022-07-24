Contests
NKY woman could face 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges, attorney says

Kimberly Deaton pleaded guilty to child abuse charges on Monday July 18.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky woman will be sentenced in August and could face 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders says that Kimberly Deaton, 50, pleaded guilty Monday, July 18, to one count of criminal abuse and one count of assault after she was accused of beating her adopted son with a baseball bat.

According to Kenton County police, officers were tipped off on Jan. 13 about possible abuse in a home.

Kenton County Chief of Police Spike Jones says his office got an email from a young boy who said he was being abused.

Jones then dispatched police to Gardnersville Road in Demossville, where officers found the boy.

According to a citation, the boy had large amounts of swelling and cuts on his face, as well as severe bruising all over his back.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

It lists both Demossville and Piner as the locations of the alleged abuse, the second of which is located within Kenton County.

FOX19 has reached out to the Kentucky Cabinet for Jobs and Family Services for a comment about the boy’s status but has not heard back.

Jones says that investigators discovered that Kimberly’s husband, Kenneth Deaton, was in the home during the abuse. He was then charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. According to jail records, he is not in the Kenton County jail.

Kimberly will be sentenced Aug. 16, Sanders said.

