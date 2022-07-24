Shooting for gold: Local archer participates in world championship

MARTINSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio mother, teacher and coach is training for the archery world championship where she will represent the U.S. in September.

Fawn Girard is one of 24 archers that will represent the U.S. in the World Archery 3D Championship, located in Terni, Italy in September.

3D archery is one of the most difficult options compared to 2D or field archery. Archers are expected to shoot at various targets with both known and unknown distances in 3D competitions.

“The 3D - that’s my big passion,” Girard said. “[It has] foam animals, and it can be anywhere from 5 meters up to 30 meters for single string, which is the bare bow that I shoot. [There are] different yardages and you have to be able to guess your yardages so it’s all unknown.”

Girard has won silver in field archery and bronze in 3D archery. This year, she qualifies for both the 3D championship and the field championship.

The U.S. Archery Team is one of over two dozen countries that compete each year in field, 2D and 3D archery championships. However, this national team is self-funded by those who participate.

“It’s not like other sports you compete [in] as an individual, but you’re really a team,” Girard explained. “You have each others backs.”

