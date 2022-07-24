Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

This rare flower blooms for just 24 hours; how to track its progress at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Corpse flower at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Corpse flower at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is gearing up for a smelly situation that you won’t want to miss.

The super-rare corpse flower, also known as the titan arum plant, is showing signs of blooming.

It’s extra special because the bloom typically lasts about 24 hours, and it only happens every few years.

But thanks to a 24/7 livestream, you can track the plant’s progress minute-by-minute. (The zoo said it’s growing 4 inches each day!)

The corpse flower earned its nickname due to the smell, described by some as similar to dead fish, cheese or garlic.

According to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, this type of flower can grow as tall as 10 feet.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team was called to a West Chester home Saturday.
Man in custody following SWAT standoff in West Chester
Everything found in Henry Thompson III's possession.
Hamilton man found with over 1,500 grams of drugs, arrested on fentanyl charges, sheriff’s office say
Police are investigating.
One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madisonville
Bodycam footage released Sunday appears to show a suspect aim a gun at a Cincinnati police...
Cincinnati police chief, mayor defend officer’s actions in deadly Madisonville shooting
Kimberly Deaton pleaded guilty to child abuse charges on Monday July 18.
NKY woman could face 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges, attorney says

Latest News

Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, according to...
Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty
An adult and a juvenile were taken to separate hospitals following a single-vehicle serious...
Adult, juvenile hurt in Clermont County crash
A cold front that is moving through the Tri-State early Monday will break our streak of extreme...
Cold front brings relief from heat but watch for storms this week
Monday First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati...
15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say