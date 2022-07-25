15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati overnight, a police official said.

It happened after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Dutch Colony Drive in Winton Terrace, according to Lt.Tim Lanter, the night chief.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she is expected to recover, he said.

No arrests were made, and no suspect information was available, he added.

