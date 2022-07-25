Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say

A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati...
A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati overnight, a police official said.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati overnight, a police official said.

It happened after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Dutch Colony Drive in Winton Terrace, according to Lt.Tim Lanter, the night chief.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she is expected to recover, he said.

No arrests were made, and no suspect information was available, he added.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team was called to a West Chester home Saturday.
Man in custody following SWAT standoff in West Chester
Everything found in Henry Thompson III's possession.
Hamilton man found with over 1,500 grams of drugs, arrested on fentanyl charges, sheriff’s office say
Police are investigating.
One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madisonville
Bodycam footage released Sunday appears to show a suspect aim a gun at a Cincinnati police...
Cincinnati police chief, mayor defend officer’s actions in deadly Madisonville shooting
Holtman’s Donut Shop announces closure in OTR

Latest News

A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty, according to Clark County...
Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty
Paul Dehner
Paul Dehner Jr. previews Bengals Training Camp
Police investigate shots fired at Fountain Square
Police investigating shots fired at Fountain Square over the weekend
Anasia Shinholster shot the owner of Yummi Xpress in the arm on July 22.
Court docs: 2 women shoot Roselawn restaurant owner over food order